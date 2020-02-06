Dog ‘blood soaked’ after attack in Armstrong

GoFundMe campaign kicks off for two-year-old Bichon

Two-year-old Fynn, a beloved Bichon, is in critical condition after being attacked in Armstrong Monday.

“He had been missing for approximately four hours,” owner Liesa Herdman Smith wrote.

But after searching tirelessly and posting to Facebook groups for lost pets, a neighbour brought the dog to the home just before dark, blood soaked.

“He was blood soaked, hypothermic and barely alive,” Smith wrote. “We rushed him to Armstrong Vet clinic where he was seen briefly.”

Due to the severity of Fynn’s injuries, an IV was inserted and he was rushed to Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna where he currently remains in critical condition.

“He has two fractured vertebrae in his neck, deep bite marks, lacerations to his neck… and displaced bones in his throat,” she wrote.

The small white dog requires surgery to repair his fractured vertebrae — injuries sustained from being “viciously shook.”

An update, provided yesterday, said Fynn’s trachea sustained a small tear and should be able to heal on its own.

“The big challenge now is supporting his neck, which has two fractured vertebrae.”

The family is expecting Fynn to be hospitalized for a minimum four-to-eight nights.

“Our vet bills have already exceeded $3,000,” Smith wrote. “Which only covers tonight.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Fynn and in one day $1,520 has been raised of the $4,000 goal.

“We are feeling very overwhelmed by the rapidly accumulating and unexpected vet costs of being in a critical-care hospital,” Smith wrote on the campaign. “Any support to help in Fynn’s recovery would be greatly appreciated.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Wolf sighting in Vernon

READ MORE: VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 5 reopened after head-on crash north of Barriere that killed two
Next story
Transportation Safety Board releases update on Field derailment investigation

Just Posted

Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

Six athletes from the local club will be competing Feb. 20-23

Transportation Safety Board releases update on Field derailment investigation

The fatal derailment occured just over a year ago, killing three

After 30 years Cathy Girling still believes eradicating poverty is possible

She retired from Revelstoke Community Connections in January 2020

Revelstoke Save-On-Foods employee gets rare award for excellence

Kaelan Howard, 19, has worked for Save-On-Foods for three years

RCU to grant $100,000 in annual Community Giving program

The Revelstoke bank is now accepting applications

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Beaver holds up traffic for ten minutes on Princeton bridge

Groundhog Day was February 2. However, for at least one local man,… Continue reading

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a lookout

Canada Post issues ‘red alert,’ suspends mail delivery for Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country

Canada Post issued the alert due to the weather

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read