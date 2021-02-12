Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

An Okanagan man is cautioning local dog owners after his pup got caught in a leg-hold trap.

Fortunately, SilverStar Mountain Resort staff were nearby and willing to help Henry out of “a scary situation.”

Ethan Heckrodt was walking on a forest service road near Proctor Lake with his St. Bernard, Henry, on Thursday afternoon when the dog stepped into the trap.

“It was unmarked and covered with snow,” he said in a post to the SilverStar Community Facebook Page. “There are traps along the shoulder and in the bush which are usually marked with tape or CDs.”

For those who use the second switchback road on the way up the mountain, Heckrodt cautioned that the trap was located right on the road.

“We are very cautious of them when we’re aware of them but this one had no indications,” he said.

Heckrodt brought Henry to a veterinarian who told him Henry had not suffered any breaks or punctures, “thanks to his large bones and thick hide.”

He thanked the SilverStar search and rescue team that came to Henry’s aid, bundling him in a sled for transport after freeing his leg.

Leg-hold traps are typically used to trap and hold fur-bearing animals. The traps are banned in a large number of countries, according to the Law Library of Congress, a global research centre.

In Canada, there is no absolute prohibition on leg-hold traps but they are regulated at the provincial and federal levels. Certain types of traps are allowed for specific species, in accordance with the International Humane Trapping Standards.

READ MORE: Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

READ MORE: Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

animal welfare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)

Previous story
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake
Next story
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

Just Posted

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Collective Impact Vibrant Revelstoke is spearheading Revelstoke Heart Attack! Asking neighbours to make and post hearts to share the love. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Spread love and community spirit by joining Revelstoke Heart Attack

Make a heart and gift it to your neighbour to spread the love

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is hosting a local Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Feb. 20. (Coldest Night of the Year photo)
Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser coming up Feb. 20

The Women’s Shelter Society has already beat there fundraising goal, more funds means more programs

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

More than one-third of businesses in Revelstoke have lost revenues beyond 50 per cent due to COVID-19, according to a recent survey by Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Finding the right path: New hire helps Revelstoke businesses navigate COVID-19

Carolyn Gibson was hired by Community Futures in November

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

Vernon-born indie pop-rock trio daysormay released their video for Everything is Changing Feb. 12, 2021. (Eli Garlick - Contributed)
WATCH: North Okanagan homecoming for daysormay’s latest video

Indie pop-rock trio use Kal Lake park and Middleton Mountain as backdrop in newest video

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

Hundreds of hate flyers have once again been dropped along Vernon streets, as pictured here Friday, Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of 43rd Street. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Racist notes return to North Okanagan streets

Hundreds littered in Mission Hill area of Vernon

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Most Read