Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

  • Feb. 19, 2019 2:00 p.m.
Kamloops firefighters were called to Shuswap Road on Friday night to douse a trailer fire.

A fifth wheel parked outside a home in the 800-block of Shuswap Road, a few kilometres east of Sun Rivers, erupted in flames at about 6:30 p.m.

Crews from three engines and a rescue truck managed to extinguish the flames in relatively short order.

No one was injured, but the couple living in the trailer lost their dog in the blaze.

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical and the couple lost everything but the clothes on their backs.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to learn more about the fundraising efforts for the couple.

