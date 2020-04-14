RCMP in Oliver are investigating an incident which saw a 1-year-old dog maul an elderly woman and bite an animal control officer. RCMP said the dog was not socially trained or properly secured. (File photo)

Dog euthanized after mauling elderly South Okanagan woman, biting animal control officer

RCMP are investigating the attack that caused a 76-year-old woman to be airlifted to hospital

Oliver RCMP are investigating an incident involving a dog mauling an elderly woman, causing her to be airlifted to hospital.

The animal also bit an animal control officer.

RCMP responded to a residence on Sumac St. in Oliver on April 7 after receiving a 9-1-1 call from the dog’s owner.

According to RCMP, the victim, a 76-year-old Oliver woman, is the dog owner’s landlord. She was attending the property to speak with her tenants when the incident occurred.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Community of Oliver salutes frontline medical staff

The dog, believed by RCMP to be a one-year-old shepherd cross, charged the landlord knocking her to the ground as soon as she arrived at the tenant’s yard.

According to RCMP, the yard was not properly secured.

Upon hearing the commotion, the tenant rushed outside and pulled the dog off the woman. However, not before the dog had caused severe but non life-threatening injuries.

The injured woman was airlifted to hospital as a result of her injuries.

An animal control officer attended to the scene to assist but was also bitten and required medical assistance for less serious injuries.

Following the attack, the dog was euthanized humanely by the owner.

Oliver RCMP have launched an investigation into the incident and are considering applicable charges to the dog’s owner.

“This incident is a sad reminder of what can happen when a dog is not socially trained and is not secured,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “Not only do we have a situation where two people were injured, we also have a situation where the dog needed to be put down.”

READ MORE: Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

READ MORE: Coalmont man defends decision to host campers, despite stay-at-home advisories

dog attack

Dog euthanized after mauling elderly South Okanagan woman, biting animal control officer

RCMP are investigating the attack that caused a 76-year-old woman to be airlifted to hospital

