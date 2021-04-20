Dog killed by cougar near Penticton

The band issued a warning to keep an eye on children and pets in the area

This cougar alert was posted near Chilliwack after a cougar was reported in the area on April 10, 2021. (Black Press - File)

The Penticton Indian Band issued a warning to residents on social media following a potential cougar attack.

A dog in the area was attacked and left with fatal injuries. The vet who examined the dog identified the injuries being from a cougar.

The attack happened in the upper subdivision of the Penticton Indian Band, with easy access to the West Bench area, according to another post on the West Bench Community forum on Facebook.

“Please watch your children and pets closely as these attacks happen suddenly,” reads the post from the Penticton Indian Band.

