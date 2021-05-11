A woman is hoping that her dog Ginger ran away from the fire that erupted in her Osoyoos home Saturday night. The home caught fire twice in two days and is totally destroyed. (Contributed)

A woman is hoping that her dog Ginger ran away from the fire that erupted in her Osoyoos home Saturday night. The home caught fire twice in two days and is totally destroyed. (Contributed)

Dog missing after saving woman from huge house fire in Osoyoos

The woman escaped the burning home, but she hopes her dog Ginger ran away to safety

A woman who credits her dog for saving her life from a fire that broke out in her Osoyoos home Saturday (May 8) night is now desperately hoping he ran away somewhere.

Her dog goes by the name “Ginger” and is a German Shepherd/border collie cross with ginger colouring. Ruth Glover posted to an Osoyoos Facebook group that the woman who survived the fire desperately wants to see her companion once again.

Glover said the dog actually woke the woman to alert her to danger. Ginger allegedly followed her out of the house but then turned around and went back. In all the panic, they didn’t see Ginger again. Everyone is hopeful that he was scared and ran for safety.

The devestating fire has left the recent widow without a place to live.

Right now, many people are helping to support her and looking for somewhere she can live.

The first fire at the 92nd Avenue home broke out just before midnight Saturday, May 8.

When fire crews arrived the house was fully engulfed and you could see flames throughout the inside the home, according to Osoyoos Fire Department deputy fire chief Ryan McCaskill

“Luckily, the occupant of the home was out of the house when we arrived and her two cats were out already,” said McCaskill.

Because of how bad the fire was, the house was deemed unsafe and not structurally sound for any firefighter to safely go inside, he said.

Osoyoos firefighters battled the blaze for more than three hours before putting out the fire.

Having poured “tons of water” on it, checking for hot spots with thermal imaging equipment, fire crews determined the fire to be out by Sunday morning. Crews returned throughout Sunday to check on the house and saw nothing of concern.

The fire department even hired a security company to keep an eye on the home for them.

Despite all those efforts, a fire started up again at midnight Sunday.

“We had doused that house and checked it for hot spots. There were none. We even had security there to keep eyes on the house. It just doesn’t make sense,” said McCaskill.

The second fire at the 92nd Avenue home was worse than the first.

“Flames were coming through the roof, it was fully involved again,” he said.

The wind was picking up and sending embers on to the neighbour’s roof.

“We had to wet down that roof and protect that structure from catching fire,” he said.

Firefighters were on scene for over seven hours into Monday morning.

There was a lot of things inside the home that fueled the fire, according to McCaskill. What remains of the burned up home will be knocked down eventually.

Because the home is so compromised, fire investigators haven’t been able to get in to investigate.

That investigation is expected to take place this week.

If you see Ginger anywhere, call the police non-emergency line or the SPCA.

READ ALSO: Suspicious midnight fire at abandoned fruit stand

READ MORE: Vehicles torched at firefighter training grounds

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
Next generation of B.C. nurses already showing resilience

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Dogs can understand some English

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

People watch burning funeral pyres of their relatives who died of COVID-19 in a ground that has been converted into a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Infections in India hit another grim daily record that day as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and the government denied reports that it was slow in distributing life-saving supplies from abroad. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan)
Liam’s Lowdown: Tell us more how COVID-19 is impacting B.C.

Compared to other provinces, B.C. releases less data on COVID-19 infections and vaccinations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Overall, B.C. is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases

The five graduating members of the Vernon-based Thompson Okanagan Lakers U18AAA girls hockey team – Jessica Engelbrecht (from left), Makenna Howe, Cheree Peters, Jayden Perpelitz, and Alexis Bishop – have all committed to collegiate hockey programs in Canada and the U.S. (Photo submitted)
Vernon-based hockey squad sends 5 to college ranks

Thompson Okanagan U18AAA Lakers players heading to Canadian and U.S. programs

Richard Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke nomad pens poetry, offers insight into homelessness

Rick the Poet Warrior’s books can be found online as well as at the Revelstoke library

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

A 30-year-old Kelowna woman is facing potential charges after allegedly driving impaired before crashing into a Mugford Road residence and fleeing the scene on May 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Alleged impaired driver crashes into Kelowna home before fleeing on foot

The crash caused damages to the yard, the surrounding chain fence and the residence’s deck

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Indigenous leaders are calling for an investigation into the conduct of Mounties on Vancouver Island after two police shootings of members of a small First Nations community in three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Indigenous leaders call for clarity, investigation into RCMP after B.C. shooting

The RCMP declined to comment on the requests by Indigenous leaders

A property crime map for the month of March shows the hot spot for crimes is centered around the area where the Victory Church homeless shelter is located. (City Submitted)
B.C. Premier asked to intervene in Penticton homeless shelter dispute

Mayor sends letter urging premier to reconsider Eby’s use of paramountcy powers

Colleen Price, Vancouver Island University’s bachelor of science in nursing program chairperson, says she is impressed with how students have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Next generation of B.C. nurses already showing resilience

University program head says learning had to be adjusted amidst pandemic

The Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking member artist submissions for a summer exhibit called Enchanted: A World of Fantasy. Submissions are open until June 30, 2021. (VCAC photo)
Vernon artists’ fantasy worlds wanted for summer exhibit

Vernon Community Arts Centre is seeking submissions for Enchanted: A World of Fantasy

A woman is hoping that her dog Ginger ran away from the fire that erupted in her Osoyoos home Saturday night. The home caught fire twice in two days and is totally destroyed. (Contributed)
Dog missing after saving woman from huge house fire in Osoyoos

The woman escaped the burning home, but she hopes her dog Ginger ran away to safety

Logging is proposed for a portion of Mount Ida, with the industrial park to the right. The purple portions are the proposed cut blocks, the yellowy-green are city-owned properties and the red and black dotted lines are the proposed logging roads. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council’s concerns eased over Mount Ida logging

Fire chief explains proposed cut complements wildfire risk reduction efforts

Most Read