Dog missing in popular provincial park

Long-haired chihuahua last seen Tuesday, June 18

Owners of a missing chihuahua are desperate to get their fur baby home.

Addie, a three-year-old long-haired chihuahua went missing from Cosens Bay parking lot Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. and was last seen an hour later on the dirt road.

“We have searched all over Kal Park day and night but have had no luck,” said friend Liz Moore. “Her owner is sick to her stomach with worry and we just want her home safe. The community has been great at sharing her picture and we’ve had runners, hikers and bikers searching for her also.”

Anyone who has seen Addie is asked to contact Kayla at 250-540-1475.

