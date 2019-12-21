Dog trapped in Osprey Lake fire dies of smoke inhalation

A family pet was trapped in a burning outbuilding near Osprey Lake December 14 and died of smoke inhalation.

According to Hayes Creek Fire Chief Rob Miller both firefighters and the owners believed the dog had escaped as the door to the structure was open, but it was found later under a cupboard.

The family, whose name is not being released, was in the process of moving into their new home when the fire broke out.

“Our hearts go out to the family who are new to the community,” said Miller.

The Hayes Creek squad was on the scene of the blaze with three trucks, just 10 minutes after receiving the initial 911 call.

“[We] found the building fully charged with thick smoke, toxic gases and fire through the roof. It is always difficult firefighting in snow and well below freezing temperatures, but the crew did a great job of rapid knock down and ventilation,” he said.

There was extensive damage to the building and its contents.

Fourteen firefighters with three trucks from the Erris Volunteer Fire Department also attended the scene and were on stand by.

“It was not needed as it turned out but it’s a great comfort knowing so many resources are available to such small and remote communities.”

Miller said the cause of the fire was accidental, and the property was insured.

