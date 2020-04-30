A Canada Post worker. Locally, Canada Post is asking for people to keep their dogs inside during mail delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

With more people home during the coronavirus pandemic, postal workers are dealing with more dogs, and sometimes aggressive dogs, as well.

There have been a number of incidents in Canada Post’s Langley/Surrey/White Rock area in 2019 and 2020, said Nicole Lecompte, a spokesperson for the mail delivery service.

Now Canada Post is asking people to keep their dogs inside during mail delivery.

“Our request to dog owners: Please do not open the door during deliveries or allow your dog to approach our employees while they are out in the community,” said Lecompte. “This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites.”

It’s not just a cliche that dogs and letter carriers can come into conflict.

“More than a dozen of these incidents required medical attention because of dog bites,” she said.

Canada Post is asking people to keep their dogs inside when postal workers are delivering parcels and mail to doorsteps.

“When there is a particular situation related to a dog at an address that makes it unsafe for our employees, we will work with the homeowner to find a solution,” Lecompte said.

However, if there’s an issue with a dog at a particular home, mail delivery may be temporarily suspended to that home. Residents get a notification of how to pickup their mail, said Lecompte.

Postal workers may also call on local bylaw officers to help as an additional safety measure.

“Our goal is to avoid dog-related incidents for our delivery agents or anyone else who visits the residence,” Lecompte said.

Canada PostDogs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP
Next story
B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Nova Scotia strong donut at Tim Hortons until May 5

All proceeds go to the victim fund

Is my business allowed to be open? Hear from Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and Mayor of Revelstoke

Some information for Revelstoke’s businesses

Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP

The detour was put in place April 30 as the construction work begins

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offering partial credit for season passes upon renewal

The resort closed March 16, which was 34 days early

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

HAWTHORNE: Motivation through the BRAVO formula

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Vancouver police probe racist vandalism on Chinese cultural centre

This is one of 11 anti-Asian incidents reported in the city through April

‘Phased return’ to school for Central Okanagan teachers

Teachers will return to work next week with staggered shifts

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Most Read