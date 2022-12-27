Double fatal in North Okanagan Christmas Eve crash

A Christmas Eve crash between Enderby and Armstrong killed both drivers.

The two-vehicle collision took place in the 3700 block of Highway 97A.

BC Emergency Health Service personnel travelling between Enderby and Armstrong discovered the collision at approximately 6:30 p.m. and stopped to check on the occupants.

Sadly, the drivers of both vehicles, a silver Cadillac CTS and a red Pontiac Grand Am, were pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Cadillac was extricated and transported to hospital for treatment of what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries.

Highway 97A was closed for a period of time to all traffic to allow emergency responders to safely complete their work and police to conduct an examination of the scene.

“On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, I extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “This is a tragic event and the timing makes it that much more so. Our thoughts are also with the police, fire, ambulance, and other first responders who are impacted by the event.”

The investigation into the cause of the crash “has proven challenging due to the lack of witnesses and extremely poor weather and road conditions at the time,” said Terleski.

Inspections are being completed on both vehicles to determine if there were any mechanical issues that might have contributed to the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information that may assist in the investigation, to contact the Armstrong detachment at 250-546-3028 and quote file #2022-7975.

READ MORE: Jack-knifed semi blocking Highway97 near Vernon ranch cleared

READ MORE: Remaining patients from deadly Okanagan bus crash expected to live: Interior Health

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fatal collisionNorth Okanagan Regional District