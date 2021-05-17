Downed parachuter on Swan Lake just a novice kite surfer

Emergency calls were downgraded after reports of a downed parachute changed

BX Swan Lake Fire responded to reports of a downed parachute Monday, May 17, 2021, only to learn it was a beginner kite surfer. (JenniferSmith - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE: 10:33 a.m.

A man reportedly learning to kite surf was behind the unfolding emergency situation on Swan Lake Monday, May 17.

BX Swan Lake fire crews arrived on scene and learned the kite surfer’s wife was trying to get the man back on board.

“A lot of hoopla for nothing,” fire chief Bill Wacey said.

A driver saw the kite go down in the lake around 10 a.m. and called 9-1-1.

But as crews discovered it was just a kite surfer who had lost the wind in his sails and was waiting to see if he could get back up.

His wife, and dog, ended up pulling getting him on board a boat to get back to shore.

Meanwhile his father-in-law said the man was likely so embarrased he might not get back out on the water again.

But he’s not the first one to be reported a drowning. It’s happened in the past as Swan Lake can be a popular spot for those who live on the lake to try kite surfing.

Original:

BX Swan Lake firefighters are en route to Swan Lake for reports of a downed parachuter.

Crews are preparing for a possible water rescue.

Search and Rescue has also been notified.

More to come.

