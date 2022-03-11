Downed power line blocking traffic on Airport Way in Revelstoke

BC Hydro are en route to fix the issue

Revelstoke RCMP have set up a blockade at Airport Way due to a downed power line at Williamson Lake.

According to the Revelstoke Fire Department the line was hit by a tall logging truck. The incident caused a small fire which was dealt with swiftly.

Police are blocking all through traffic at the intersection of Airport Way and Nichol Rd. until the damage can be dealt with by BC Hydro.

The fire department said that technicians with BC Hydro were approximately an hour and a half away as of 10:15 a.m.

It is unclear at this time as to whether or not the incident has left residents in the area without power.

