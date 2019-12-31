(The Canadian Press photo)

Dozens of flights cancelled in Montreal as ice storm hits Eastern Canada

Earlier in the day, a large swath of Ontario was under a freezing rain warning.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at Montreal’s Trudeau airport as a powerful ice storm makes its way through Eastern Canada.

A snowfall warning was in effect for the Montreal region on Monday afternoon, with up to 20 centimetres expected in some areas.

Just to the south, a freezing rain warning was in effect, with forecasters warning of ice pellets that could make surfaces icy and slippery.

The website for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport showed dozens of cancelled departures and arrivals on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a large swath of Ontario was under a freezing rain warning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his best wishes to those affected, while vacationing in Costa Rica.

“To everyone in Ontario and Quebec affected by the #icestorm today, please stay safe and listen to your local authorities,” Trudeau wrote.

“Thanks to all the crews who are working hard to keep roads clear and help people through the storm.”

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 97 in Peachland open following crash
Next story
Quebec raising legal age for cannabis to 21, the strictest in the country

Just Posted

Best editorial cartoons of 2019

Revelstoke’s Rob Buchanan did great work

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Environment Canada has issued a Trans-Canada Highway snowfall warning for Eagle Pass… Continue reading

B.C. minister: Trudeau-Trump relations haven’t impacted Columbia River Treaty talks

Katrine Conroy says progress has been made despite squabbling leaders

Live music coming to Traverse this weekend

See The Carbons on Thursday night

Snow starting this afternoon, no highway warnings in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 30

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Morning start: What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ actually mean?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Power out for hundreds in North Okanagan

Downed lines and car accidents turn lights off for BC Hydro customers

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97C near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

Highway 97 in Peachland open following crash

A two vehicle crash has closed a section of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Investigation launched in reported poaching of black bear cub near Beaverdell

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

Most Read