Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Local entrepreneurs will get another chance to show their wares to a national audience and take in some much needed funds.

Dragons’ Den is officially calling on all aspiring entrepreneurs to present their business pitches for a chance to be featured next season on CBC.

Beginning in Toronto on March 2, and stopping in Kelowna March 14, these auditions will be open to the public, as producers hit the road visiting Canadian cities in search of the country’s best business ideas in need of a Dragon investment.

The audition tour welcomes participants of all ages, with businesses at any stage of development. Hopeful entrepreneurs should prepare to pitch their concept to the DRAGONS’ DEN producers in five minutes or less. If they show the producers they have what it takes to pitch in the Den, they could be invited to Toronto to face the Dragons. Prospective pitchers are encouraged to apply online and bring a completed application form to the audition.

Producers will be on the lookout for entrepreneurs in the following cities:

Mar. 2 – Toronto, ON

Mar. 6 – Waterloo, ON

Mar. 6 – Edmonton, AB

Mar. 7 – Victoria, BC

Mar. 8 – Ottawa, ON

Mar. 8 – Calgary, AB

Mar. 9 – Calgary, AB

Mar. 9 – Barrie, ON

Mar. 9 – Vancouver, BC

Mar. 10 – Vancouver BC

Mar. 14 – Kelowna, BC

Mar. 14 – Fredericton, NB

Mar. 15 – Charlottetown, PEI

Mar. 16 – Abbotsford, BC

Mar. 16 – Halifax, NS

Mar. 16 – Hamilton, ON

Mar. 20 – Oshawa, ON

Mar. 20 – Regina, SK

Mar. 21 – Saskatoon, SK

Mar. 22 – Kingston, ON

Mar. 23 – Winnipeg, MB

Mar. 23 – Niagara, ON

Mar. 23 – Montreal, QC

Mar. 24 – Montreal, QC

Mar. 27 – Collingwood, ON

Mar. 30 – Toronto, ON

