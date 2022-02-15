Dredging work on Illecillewaet River coming in spring

Users of the Illecillewaet greenbelt and dyke pathway should expect temporary trail disruptions

Dredging of the Illecillewaet River is planned for spring 2022 to reduce flood risk to low-lying residences in the area.

The project is a joint initiative of BC Hydro, the City of Revelstoke and the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The work, which will begin late February when river conditions are suitable, will take place downstream of the Fourth Street Bridge and is expected to take four weeks, according to BC Hydro.

According to the City of Revelstoke, BC Hydro will be removing gravel from the Illecillewaet River throughout March to reduce the risk of ice damming and basement flooding in low-lying residences.

BC Hydro said that any damage to the greenbelt trails will be mended and monitored for five years after the completion of the project.

Crews will access the river from Downie St. mill, from Simpson St., and from the Selkirk Saddle Club road on the south side.

Temporary trail disruptions on the Illecillewaet greenbelt and dyke pathway are to be expected when equipment is accessing the river. Pedestrian access to nearby trails may be prohibited while the project is ongoing.

Recreational use along the south side of the Illecillewaet River past the Selkirk Saddle Club road will be prohibited as heavy equipment will be working in the area.

The City of Revelstoke has asked residents to be aware of heavy equipment, check safety signage, mind your pets, and follow the instructions of workers.

