Drive BC reports slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following snowfall last night, compact snow reported on roads around Revelstoke

Drive BC is reporting winter driving conditions, slush and slippery sections, and compact snow on sections of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 23 this morning.

The warnings are in effect between Revelstoke and Craigellachie and between Shelter Bay and Revelstoke, extending out into the Slocan Valley headed South.

Headed east, Drive BC is reporting compact snow with slushy and slippery sections from Revelstoke to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

The high in Revelstoke today is 1 C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 60% chance of rain or flurries, with periods of snow expected to begin this afternoon.

They expect 5 cm of snow tonight.

For up to date road conditions go to www.drivebc.ca

For up to date weather go to weather.gc.ca

