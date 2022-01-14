Drugs, seized from a hotel room on the 1500-block of Highway 33(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Drugs, seized from a hotel room on the 1500-block of Highway 33(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Drive-thru drug dealer arrested by Kelowna RCMP

RCMP seized drugs, cash, and a firearm during the New-Years Eve drug bust.

Kelowna RCMP seized drugs, cash, and a firearm during a New-Years Eve drug bust.

The RCMP had been investigating the drug trafficking operation since Nov.21, before shutting it down. The suspect was running a drive-thru-style drug operation out of his hotel room on the 1500-block of Highway 33, Kelowna. Customers were able to drive up to the room, remain in their vehicle, and the suspect would sell them illegal drugs through their car window.

On December 31st, 2021, Kelowna frontline officers, with assistance from the Drugs and Organized Crime Section and Police Dog Services, executed a search warrant on the hotel room where they arrested the suspect, a 45-year-old man.

Police seized 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 ounces of fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine, and $4100. in cash. They also seized a loaded handgun during the search.

“The amount of fentanyl seized during this investigation equates to over 500 lethal doses,” states Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of the Kelowna RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Section. “Our officers have prevented a significant quantity of dangerous and highly-addictive drugs from getting to our streets.”

READ MORE: Kelowna saw record-breaking overdose calls in 2021

READ MORE: Highway closures likely increasing drug toxicity in B.C.’s interior

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Unvaccinated B.C. man forced to quarantine after 10-minute chat with U.S. border agents
Next story
Kelowna yoga studio remains open despite health orders

Just Posted

Positive COVID-19 cases in the Princeton Posse, the Summerland Steam, and the 100 Mile House Wranglers team camps has prompted a number of postponements. (KIJHL)
KIJHL postpones games, players and staff test positive for COVID-19

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada says recent warming weather has caused some tricky conditions heading into the weekend, and stresses the importance of being aware and checking for regular forecast updates if heading into the back country.
Avalanche danger around Kootenays changing rapidly due to recent warm, wet storm

BC CDC map showing geographic breakdown of cases in the province. (BCCDC)
BC CDC reports 119 new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

The Board of Education of School District No. 19 has voted to implement a COVID-19 proof of vaccination procedure. (File photo)
Revelstoke board of education to adopt vaccination mandate for staff