The West Shore RCMP is looking for a man who allegedly damaged a Wendy’s drive-thru in Colwood after he didn’t get mustard on his burger. (Google Maps photo)

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Police in Greater Victoria are looking for a suspect who allegedly damaged a Wendy’s drive-thru after not getting mustard on his burger.

On June 2 at around 9 p.m, staff at the Colwood location called police when a man believed to be in his 50s began violently smashing the Plexiglas barrier at the drive-thru window after receiving his order without mustard.

“The suspect got out of his car and came up to the drive-thru window and began yelling at staff while he smashed the Plexiglas barrier and completely ripped it off the wall,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

“Before leaving the suspect threw the Plexiglas barrier underneath another vehicle in the parking lot. Staff were thankfully not injured in this encounter, however, police are searching for this suspect who is being investigated for mischief and causing a disturbance.”

Police say the Caucasian man has a medium build, is bald with a reddish, brown beard and was wearing jeans and a plaid coat.

The man was last seen driving away in a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Anyone who knows or spots the suspect is asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Suspected drug dealer calls West Shore RCMP after being robbed

ALSO READ: Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Colwood,Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds evacuation order and alerts for Cawston area
Next story
VIDEO: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

Just Posted

Revelstoke thrift store to reopen

It has been closed since March 17

UPDATE: Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Revelstoke Community Housing Society moving forward with Oscar St. project

City council approved the lease agreement

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Okanagan home sales increase over last month, still below 2019 numbers: OMREB

Sales, listings see increase over May’s numbers but dwindle in comparison to 2019

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

North Okanagan business parked by COVID-19

Social distancing requirements curb Bitterman’s Driving Service

B.C. ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

VIDEO: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds evacuation order and alerts for Cawston area

Orders had been issued because of flooding concerns in region

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after man receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

Successful proposal for Westkal Road comes ‘well within project budget’

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pre-approves temporary expanded patios during COVID-19 pandemic

Blanket pre-approval granted to all licensees within regional district’s boundaries

Most Read