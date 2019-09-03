A pickup truck towing a horse trailer was seriously damaged when it collided with a semi-truck’s trailer in Sicamous on Sept. 2. (Jacob Wiens/Facebook)

Driver and horses safe after serious collision in Sicamous

Semi driver ticketed after a pickup towing a horse trailer collided with the semi, closing Highway 1

The driver of a pickup truck towing a horse trailer was hospitalized following a collision with a semi trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous on Sept. 2.

The RCMP were called to the scene of the collision which took place in front of the Husky truck stop at the east end of Sicamous at 2 p.m. Monday. Police say the pickup truck was travelling west with five horses in the trailer it was towing when it struck the trailer of a semi truck which turned left from the Husky onto the highway.

The driver of the semi was issued a ticket for failing to yield.

The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured despite her truck becoming lodged under the trailer with serious damage to its cab. She was taken to hospital in Salmon Arm as a precaution.

According to the RCMP the horses appeared uninjured and were led to a nearby farm where a resident agreed to take care of them.

The collision closed the highway for more than two hours between 2 and 4:30 p.m as crews worked to clear the wrecked vehicles. The closure, coupled with heavy long-weekend traffic, created significant congestion on the highway.

The Sicamous RCMP received help from the local fire department, highway maintenance crews and Eagle Valley Rescue with controlling traffic, detouring vehicles along the frontage road and clearing the wreckage.

The driver of the pickup truck, Sarah Sidenius Champoux, took to Facebook to express how fortunate she feels to have walked away from the incident with only minor injuries and to thank those who helped her and the horses she was transporting. Her post stated that after she was able to free herself from the cab of the truck, dozens of people were there to help her get the doors of the horse trailer open.

Champoux said people including a vet tech and cowboy who are familiar with horses helped get the animals to safety.

“So at the end of the day I can’t thank everyone enough for all the help. I really feel incredibly thankful,” reads the post which had been shared more than 7,000 times.

