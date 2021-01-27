Driver crashes vehicle twice in one day near Princeton

A 29-year-old Abbotsford woman twice crashed her car near Princeton on Saturday, Jan. 24.
According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the driver wasn’t injured in either accident “but she was a bit embarrassed.”
Police were first called to a report of vehicle high-centered off Willie’s Ranch Road, at about 3 p.m.
A local couple came to the driver’s aid, and towed her car to safety.
At about 5:30 p.m. the same woman landed in a ditch off a forest service road near Highway 3 west of town.
She told police she was driving to Princeton to purchase a bottle of wine as a thank-you gift for the people who towed her earlier in the day.
A tow truck was called in the second incident.
Alcohol was not a factor in either accident, said Hughes, adding the woman had little experience driving in snowy conditions.
