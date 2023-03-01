Police had Highway 97 in Kaleden closed in both directions for two hours on Tuesday morning after a vehicle went down an embankment. The driver died at the scene. (DriveBC)

Driver dies in Highway 97 crash near Kaleden

BC Highway Patrol believe the victim may have suffered a medical event

The crash that closed Highway 97 in Kaleden for several hours on Tuesday morning turned out to be fatal.

On Wednesday, Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC Highway Patrol confirmed that a man was found deceased at the scene after his vehicle left the highway and went down an embankment.

At 6:25 a.m. the driver was heading north on Highway 97 towards Penticton when witnesses saw his vehicle veer to the right and lose control, careening down an embankment at Lakehill Road, said BC Highway Patrol.

At this time, police believe the driver may have suffered a medical event.

The road conditions were wet but not icy and the temperature was around -1 C.

Keremeos RCMP has now taken over the investigation.

