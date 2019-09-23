Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Police say man behind wheel without insurance and prohibited from driving in B.C.

A police pursuit that began in Chase ended with officers stopping the suspect in the driveway of a residence near Salmon Arm. (file photo)

A police pursuit of a fleeing vehicle that began in Chase ended when the suspect pulled into his driveway near Salmon Arm and was greeted by awaiting officers.

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the pursuit began around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, when a vehicle fled a patrolling Chase RCMP officer. West said the officer was able to obtain the vehicle’s licence plate and forward it to officers in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP then went to the registered owner’s residence at 50th Ave. NW and watched as the vehicle pulled into the driveway. The male driver was stopped and investigating officers determined he’d been operating a vehicle he did not own without insurance. The man was also prohibited from driving in B.C., and had a warrant for his arrest from Kamloops for driving while prohibited.

As a result, West said the vehicle was impounded for seven days and the man was served tickets as well as another court date with a November appearance.

