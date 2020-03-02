An illuminated truck has been seen driving around downtown Victoria. (File contributed/ Reddit, ScotchityScotch)

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Locals may have noticed a garish vehicle driving in downtown Victoria last week: a delivery truck plastered on three sides by screens emitting an advertisement.

The advertisement was for a rheumatoid arthritis drug called Simponi Golimumab, likely in town to accompany a conference held by the Canadian Rheumatology Association (CRA) from Feb. 26-29.

A photo of the truck was posted online, causing many people to question the safety of it as a distraction to other drivers.

ALSO READ: What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

Black Press Media reached out to the CRA about the ads, which were apparently not condoned by organizers.

“I can confirm that the CRA Annual Scientific Meeting sanctioned events are only taking place on site at the Fairmont Empress and Victoria Conference Centre,” said Kevin Baljnauth, marketing and communications manager with the CRA in an emailed statement. “Any digital mobile advertising is not sanctioned by the CRA or part of our meeting’s scientific agenda.”

Besides being bright and tacky, the ad truck is completely illegal under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

ALSO READ: Loose pets in the car can cost $109 fine, says Saanich cop, plus ICBC point

“Section 4.27 of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act Regulations sets out the conditions for the use of an illuminated sign on a vehicle. These conditions are in place to ensure that illuminated signs do not cause drivers of other vehicles to be distracted by the bright light emitted from these signs,” said the Ministry of Transporation in a statement to Black Press Media.

“In this particular case, the vehicle is operating with three illuminated signs (one on each side, one on rear). This operation is contrary to the regulations which allow for only one illuminated sign on a vehicle. For reference, the regulations allow for one sign that must be mounted on the roof of the vehicle, must be illuminated only to the sides of the vehicle and not to the front or rear, and the illuminated sign must not be more than 3,000 cm squared on each side.”

Members of the ministry’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) branch tracked down the vehicle to enforce the laws, fining the driver $109.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook, send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

distracted driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP
Next story
UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Just Posted

Revelstoke Skate Club hosting regional competition next fall

The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition

Grizzlies up two in KIJHL playoffs with game three tonight

They play in Kamloops March 2

StokeFM raising funds to keep community radio alive in Revelstoke

They have a gofundme campaign live until the end of March

Rain and snow to continue for Revelstoke area

Road and weather conditions for March 2

UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway now open to single-lane alternating traffic east of Golden

The highway was closed all March 1 due to a rockslide

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Big Bear Software to launch new West Kelowna shared office space

Big Bear Software provides custom software solutions

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should a priority

No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

A 63-year-old woman drove her corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza last Saturday

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 3

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Most Read