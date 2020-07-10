Woman in North Shuswap given roadside breathalyzer on July 2, 2020, after crashing vehicle, vomiting. (Black Press file photo)

Driver in Shuswap observed vomiting after crashing vehicle, then running

Chase RCMP say woman was impaired, given 90-day driving prohibition

An impaired driver in the North Shuswap hit the ditch before jumping out of her vehicle and running, stopping only long enough to vomit.

Chase RCMP were advised about 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 of a single vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Anglemont Road in Lee Creek. The complainant said he witnessed a grey Mazda go into the ditch. A woman got out of the vehicle, ran down the highway, vomited, and then kept running.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that officers were already in the area looking for the vehicle because they had received calls about erratic driving 15 minutes earlier.

Police found the driver, a 19-year-old from Salmon Arm, near the car.

Kennedy said her breath smelled like liquor and she admitted to having consumed ‘a couple drinks’ with dinner.

Breath samples were taken roadside, which determined she was impaired by alcohol. A 90-day prohibition from driving was issued and her damaged vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“Luckily neither the driver, nor anyone else, was injured in this collision,” Kennedy said.

Read more: Motorcycle rider seriously injured in collision with vehicle west of Pritchard

Read more: Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrest by Chase RCMP

In another single-vehicle crash, this one a day earlier on July 1, Chase RCMP received a report about 2:45 a.m. of a single vehicle rollover near the 18-kilometre mark of Seymour Arm Main Forest Service Road.

Police said they suspect the driver, a 64-year-old man from Valemount, fell asleep before losing control of his Ford Windstar, which rolled over and came to rest on its tires.

The driver was not badly hurt, but the vehicle was totalled.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emergency crews conduct CPR on unresponsive person in Okanagan Lake
Next story
BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010

Just Posted

Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Staff and volunteers continue to weed and maintain plants

Canada’s deficit result of investing in Canadians: Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity

Minister Mona Fortier said the government is working on the next steps as the economy restarts

Cancelled shows and slow reopening for Revelstoke Art Gallery

The gallery has been closed since March due to COVID-19

Pure magic: live performances revived in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Arts Council hosting Guerrilla Gigs on Wednesdays all summer long

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 9

Jack Snoddy Archive assistant, Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke… Continue reading

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

Driver in Shuswap observed vomiting after crashing vehicle, then running

Chase RCMP say woman was impaired, given 90-day driving prohibition

Man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake

The incident happened off the shores of West Kelowna on Thursday

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Most Read