RCMP.

Man killed in single-vehicle accident near Cherryville

The 56-year-old deceased driver is believed to be from the Chreighton Valley area

Vernon RCMP are investigating following a fatal accident near Cherryville Thursday evening.

A 56-year-old driver was killed as a result of the single-vehicle crash that took place on a forest service road near Cherryville according to a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media release.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m., July 16.

“Emergency crews responded, however the incident claimed the life of the sole occupant and driver,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

The 56-year-old man is believed to be from the Chreighton Valley area.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Most Read