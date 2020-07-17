Man killed in single-vehicle accident near Cherryville

Vernon RCMP are investigating following a fatal accident near Cherryville Thursday evening.
A 56-year-old driver was killed as a result of the single-vehicle crash that took place on a forest service road near Cherryville according to a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media release.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m., July 16.
“Emergency crews responded, however the incident claimed the life of the sole occupant and driver,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.
The 56-year-old man is believed to be from the Chreighton Valley area.
The investigation into the collision remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.