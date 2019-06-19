Lug nuts on a vehicle wheel. (TireZoo/Flickr)

Driver loses tire while behind the wheel after lug-nut thief strikes in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two reports of lug-nut tampering in the city this month

Burnaby RCMP are warning drivers to be cautious after two reports of lug-nut tampering this month.

In one instance, a driver said that one of their wheels came off while driving along Marine Way near Byrne Road on June 11, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

The second driver said the lug nuts on their vehicle were loosened between 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on Monday, while it was parked in the 3500-block of Brighton Avenue.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.

“While we are unsure if these incidents are linked, we are asking that drivers make sure to check their wheels before driving to ensure wheel lug nuts have not been loosened,” Cpl. Daniela Panesar said.

Driver loses tire while behind the wheel after lug-nut thief strikes in Burnaby

