Driver arrested after allegedly fleeing Glenmore crash with possible gun

2001 Black Chevy Silverado fled after allegedly being involved in a crash, says a first responder

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Police swarmed a black pickup truck Monday morning on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

The pick-up matched the description of the vehicle allegedly stolen after a crash in Glenmore about 8 a.m.

The suspect had a gun and got into an altercation with other occupants of the collision.

Highway 97 at Grizzly Road was blocked while RCMP was on scene.

The truck is currently parked in the lot of Urban Distilleries as police continue to investigate.

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is confirming that the suspect in Monday morning’s crash, who fled the scene and may have pulled a gun on others involved in the collision, has been arrested.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb stated more information will be released later in the day.

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Glenmore residents are taking to social media to report what they saw prior to a three-vehicle collision Monday morning.

According to one person, police may have been following a vehicle on Glenmore Road before the crash.

Another added, that they saw an altercation between drivers involved in the crash and that one person pulled out a gun and then allegedly stole another vehicle.

RCMP was then spotted following a black 2001 Chevy truck from the scene towards Bernard Avenue.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb confirmed Kelowna RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Glenmore Road and Snowsell Road, and police are investigating.

Staff at North Glenmore Elementary brought students inside upon arrival at school this morning, on a recommendation from the RCMP and out of an abundance of caution. The school has returned to regular routines,” said Deputy Superintendent, Terry Beaudry.

A black Chevy Silverado fled the scene after allegedly being implicated in a car crash on Glenmore and Union Road.

A first responder reported that a 2001 Chevy truck fled from a three-vehicle crash at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday, March 7.

The responder reports that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Glenmore Rd.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported but one victim of the crash is said to have an injured leg. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

