Driver of an El Camino slid off Highway 97 and into ditch at Birnie Road shortly before 3 p.m.

The driver of this El Camino was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a snowbank off Highway 97 at Birnie Road south of Vernon Sunday, Dec. 11, shortly before 3 p.m. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision south of Vernon Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said a Chevrolet El Camino left Highway 97 shortly before 3 p.m. and ended up in a ditch off Birnie Road.

The driver and lone occupant was taken from the scene by B.C. Emergency Health Service personnel for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

