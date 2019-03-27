Penticton RCMP where at the scene of a motor vehicle incident where a pedestrian is believed to have been struck. (Tara Bowie — Western News)

Driver punches man in alleged South Okanagan road rage incident

Penticton RCMP attended the scene of what is believed to have been a road rage incident

RCMP are at the scene of a motor vehicle incident in downtown Penticton.

A witness told the Western News that they believed it was a road rage incident where on driver was tailgating another vehicle.

The witness alleged the one driver who was doing the tailgating pulled out in front of the other vehicle and slowed down to a stop on Winnipeg Street.

According to the witness, a confrontation occurred and the tailgating driver punched the other driver in the face. The alleged attacker then got in his vehicle and left the scene.

The RCMP at the scene have not confirmed these details and would not release any information at the moment.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother, two sons identified as three found dead in Surrey car crash
Next story
Urban backyard beekeeping creating a buzz in Okanagan

Just Posted

Revelstoke 2019 property tax increase of 4.5% approved

City staff are now drafting the bylaw

Semi rollover closes Highway 1 for five hours Tuesday

Revelstoke RCMP responded to two separate semi accidents March 26 and 27

Grizzlies conference champs, on to league finals

With the game six win against Kelowna the Grizzlies will meet defending champs Kimberley Dynamiters

Foggy highway conditions and some fresh snow at the resort

Revelstoke road, weather, avalanche and snow conditions

Caribou plans could have big consequences for Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation

19 cut blocks have been approved in caribou habitat in Revelstoke area in the past five months

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Former Shuswap municipal candidate proposes rules to curtail illegitimate voting

Beverley Iglesias who made an unsuccessful bid for Chase mayor is lobbying province for new rules

Four stranded by surging seas on a rock off Tofino

Rescue chopper lifts a walker and three boogie boarders to safety after two hours at Long Beach

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from Port Hardy to Terrace

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

Urban backyard beekeeping creating a buzz in Okanagan

The proposed bylaw updates would allow for small scale hobby beekeeping of up to two or four beehives on most properties.

Bear that killed Yukon mother, baby had been ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Kelowna to host Skate Canada International

2019 Skate International Canada will be held Oct 25 to 27

Driver punches man in alleged South Okanagan road rage incident

Penticton RCMP attended the scene of what is believed to have been a road rage incident

Most Read