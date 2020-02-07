Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a truck driver being accidentally run over by his trailer tires Wednesday, Feb. 5 on Highway 97. The man was taken to Williams Lake by ambulance and then airlifted to Vancouver with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” (Observer file photo)

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

A truck driver was seriously injured this week in Quesnel when his transport truck ran him over while he was attempting to get his disabled truck off a highway.

The Quesnel RCMP responded to a complaint of a jack-knifed transport truck on Highway 97 by Marguerite Ferry Road at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. While en route, they received a second report that the driver of the transport truck was accidentally run over by wheels of the trailer.

The police determined that another truck driver assisted the man by moving the truck, according to a news release from the RCMP.

The man lost his footing and was run over by the trailer tires, according to investigators. He was taken to Williams Lake and then airlifted to Vancouver with what police are describing as “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries.

WorkSafe B.C. has been notified of the incident, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

