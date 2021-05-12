A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)

Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1.

The officer did so, unexpectedly, after pulling over a car for speeding and other driving-related offences, said Cpl. Mike Halskov of RCMP Traffic Services.

It was not at designated Highway 1, 3, 5 or 99 road checks that a ticket was handed out. Rather, it was when a North Vancouver resident was found behind the wheel on Vancouver Island that a Mountie ticketed them.

The driver was directed “to return to the Lower Mainland immediately,” said Halskov.

READ MORE: B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations

The motorist was also ticketed for the aforementioned driving offences, one of which included speeding.

“The incident is now before the courts,” said Halskov, unable to provide further information on the other violations.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth implemented travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 between three provincial health zones.

Zones consist of the area covered by the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities, the Northern and Interior health authorities and Vancouver Island.

As it stands, fines as high as $575 can be imposed under the Emergency Program Act.

RELATED: No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirustravel

Previous story
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence
Next story
Kamloops RCMP searching for missing Vernon area man

Just Posted

What3words was first created in the U.K. in 2013 and is credited to saving the lives of outdoor enthusiasts around the world. (Contributed)
App helps paramedics find capsized canoeists near Revelstoke

What3words pinpoints the person’s phone location to a three-meter range

Brydon Roe and Anne Murphy are moving their business Shade Sails Canada forward with help from the Columbia Basin Trust's Basin RevUp program. (Columbia Basin Trust photo)
A sunny future for Revelstoke shade-making business

Shade Sails push their prospects even higher with help from the CBT’s Basin RevUp program

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident. (Contributed)
Column: Welcome to the Parent Bench!

Have questions about parenting? Contact Anne Revell at annemrevell@gmail.com

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Dogs can understand some English

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

People watch burning funeral pyres of their relatives who died of COVID-19 in a ground that has been converted into a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Infections in India hit another grim daily record that day as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and the government denied reports that it was slow in distributing life-saving supplies from abroad. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan)
Liam’s Lowdown: Tell us more how COVID-19 is impacting B.C.

Compared to other provinces, B.C. releases less data on COVID-19 infections and vaccinations

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Have you seen David Melanson?
Kamloops RCMP searching for missing Vernon area man

David Melanson was last seen in the Kamloops area

A GoFundMe page has been launched to alleviate the financial burden for “Captain” Kelly, a former Peachland School District bus driver who was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer. (GoFundMe.com)
Fundraiser launched for former Peachland school bus driver diagnosed with cancer

“Captain” Kelly was recently diagnosed with stage three lung and lymphatic cancer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. moves to bar people with unpaid COVID fines from getting, renewing driver’s licence

Only 14% of people have paid their fines as of May 8

Brad MacKenzie, advocacy chair for the ALS Society of B.C., says having research projects in the province allows people here to have access to cutting-edge treatments now being developed. (B.C. government video)
B.C. funds research chair for Lou Gehrig’s disease at UBC

Pandemic has cut off patient access to international projects

In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. Questions remained Wednesday about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as Manitoba limited use of the shot and Ontario announced it planned to save an incoming shipment to use as second doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Christophe Ena, File
Questions remain about the future of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot in Canada

More than two million Canadians have received AstraZeneca and 17 have been confirmed to have VITT

A Mountie issued B.C. RCMP’s first ticket for non-essential travel May 1. (Black Press Media files)
Driver ticketed, told to ‘return to Lower Mainland immediately’ by Vancouver Island police

The motorist was originally pulled over for driving-related offences May 1

(Black Press Media)
Emergency alert test an ‘accidental re-broadcast’ of last week’s, B.C. says

Province says alert was sent out due to human error

Most Read