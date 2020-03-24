Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, B.C. drivers can now renew their licences online and defer Autoplan payments for up to 90 days.

In a March 24 news release, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. said customers can renew by calling 1-800-950-1498 up to six weeks in advance of their licences expiring. ICBC had already suspended road tests due to the novel cornavirus.

READ MORE: ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

ICBC said customers who use the new phone service will be emailed an interim paper licence that will be valid for 90 days. The new remote service applies to routine renewals, licence reinstatements, and replacement of a lost licence. Expiring BC Services Cards and BC Identification Cards are not eligible for phone renewals.

For customers having trouble paying their car insurance amid the COVID-19 crisis, ICBC is offering 90-day payment deferrals, up from the 30 days previously offered.

Drivers can apply online at https://onlinebusiness.icbc.com/eforms/dotcom/jsp/ACG398.jsp or by calling 1-800-950-1498. ICBC is asking people who are able to defer payment online to do so and keep phone lines free for other urgent inquiries.

READ MORE: $1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry
Next story
Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Just Posted

Gas prices in Revelstoke one of highest in province

According to GasBuddy, Revelstoke is 12 cents above the provincial average

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

Updated: Vehicles abandoned on mud flats in Columbia River

One is leaking oil

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Okanagan man living in Philippines provides tips from abroad during COVID-19

Kevin Bennett is originally from the Okanagan and owns local Ziplining business

Vernon restaurants serve up take-out deals for Great Canadian Takeout

Wings Vernon and Italian Kitchen Company partake in dining deals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland continues to close its doors

Businesses and services restrict access; notices set up at parks as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Summerland music teacher offers online ukulele lessons

COVID-19 pandemic prompts closure of spring break arts camp

Shuswap donkey refuge closed to the public due to COVID-19

Online fundraising efforts especially important with spring fundraiser cancelled

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Air clears in North Okanagan, dust advisory lifted

Levels in Vernon still well above those in neighbouring Kelowna

Most Read