UPDATE: Tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Drivers may be wise to plan an alternate route as crews will need to recover the truck

The underside of the truck is close to the road and visible to passing drivers. Photo: Facebook

Motorists planning on driving Highway 3A this evening may want to take an alternate route.

As of 4:25 p.m today traffic is moving slowly after a transport truck flipped near Yellow Lake.

However a witness on the scene said she was told the road will be closed in order to remove the no-posts and recover the truck.

At this time Drive BC is not reporting a major event on the road.

The accident is reported to have occurred at about 3 p.m. on a sharp curve.

Follow The Spotlight for details as they are available.

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.