Drivers wanted as Uber looks to start engines in Kelowna

Uber’s long awaited arrival in Kelowna may soon be here.

The ride sharing service is hosting a ‘driver outreach’ event at the Fairfield Inn on Nov. 2 at 2 p.m., open for anybody with a worthy vehicle that would like to be an Uber driver.

“There are many people wanting to drive and unlock flexible earning opportunities so they can work when and where they want,” reads a release.

The company applied to the BC Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) at the end of August for a licence transfer to operate in Kelowna and Victoria.

At the time, outgoing mayor Colin Basran said that the arrival of Uber is “long overdue.”

Uber was previously denied an expanded rideshare licence in the city in 2020.

“From an equity perspective, the on-demand transportation sector allows for an income supplement for those struggling with high costs of living, and on their own timeline/schedule with little investment,” said Basran.

