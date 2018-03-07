Drone flying near Kelowna airport prompts police warning

RCMP are warning of the dangers of drones operating near airports

A potentially hazardous drone flight near Kelowna’s International Airport, last month, has prompted a warning from police and airport officials.

RCMP responded to a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) or drone being flown near the Kelowna airport in February; however once on scene, they were unable to locate the drone or the operator.

RELATED: Transport Canada eases drone regulations

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the incident now serves as a reminder for officials to once again issue a warning about the dangers Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems pose to commercial and non-commercial aircrafts.

“The Kelowna RCMP encourage you to call the police immediately if you notice suspicious activity or witness the dangerous operation of a remotely piloted aircraft towards persons, properties, other aircrafts, or within 5.5 km of any airport,” states O’Donaghey.

Neil Drachenberg, Manager of Airport Safety and Security at YLW explains flying a RPAS in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights but also to the members of the general public below.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA official calls Vancouver Island animal cruelty case one of worst she’s ever seen
Next story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

Just Posted

Revelstoke racers shine at Silver Star

Athletes under 12 hit the podium three times at Okanagan Zone Finals

Wranglers tame Grizzlies in Game 1 of Doug Birks Division Final

100 Mile steals 4-1 road win to take 1-0 series lead against the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Riders crowned at King of the Mountain

Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosts competition to recognized well-rounded riders

More than nourishment – unlock the potential of food

March is Nutrition Month in Canada

Delays on Highway 23

Sout of Revelstoke there’s winter maintenance and north there’s bridge repair

Video: Do you think Revelstoke should have passenger train service?

We took to the streets this week to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

BC hockey mom blows whistle on West Kelowna players

Ten-year-olds holler “You suck” at Princeton Minor Posse kids

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not a veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Most Read