UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)

Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Drones will take to the sky delivering medical supplies to the Stellat’en First Nation after a team from UBC’s Faculty of Medicine has partnered on a pilot project with the remote Indigenous community more than 100 kilometres west of Prince George.

Chief Robert Michell believes drone technology could reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while enhancing access to essential supplies.

“Based on the isolated location of our community and the needs of our residents, drone transport may enhance our access to COVID-19 testing and medication without traveling and endangering other members of our community,” Michell said in a news release.

Lockdowns in First Nation communities have exacerbated inequitable access to health care supplies and services such as testing.

The chief’s remote, locked down community is surrounded by forest and accessible only by a rural road.

Michell said members belonging to one household all had to self-isolate, resulting in an outside member having to retrieve medications for them.

Read More: B.C. ramping up screening for faster-spreading COVID-19 ‘variants of concern’

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry cautioned Wednesday, Jan. 27, the more people you see and the more places you go, the higher the risk is to you and those around you which is why gatherings of any size are on pause.

“Drone technology will eliminate the human factor,” Michell told Black Press Media.

To explore enhancing equity of access to health services, the UBC Faculty of Medicine will deploy drone technology to fly necessary health care supplies into Stellat’en after receiving a $750,000 grant from the TD Ready Challenge.

According to UBC, an unmanned drone carrying supplies will make the six-kilometer trip between Fraser Lake and the Stellat’en First Nation twice daily, five days a week over the next year.

“As we got into this pandemic, it became obvious that creating access for remote communities has become more important, and trying to get supplies in and out of those communities beyond the historical ways of driving in, driving out, or flying in or flying out,” said Dr. John Pawlovich, who is one of the project’s leaders.

“What we hope is that this will open the door for not just the short term work but longer-term aspirations around continuing to learn and understand how this technology as it matures and advances with time can benefit these rural and remote communities, and scale it across the province,” Pawlovich added.

Read More: ‘Sky is the limit:’ Pilot project using drones to send medical supplies, COVID tests

Michell believes drone technology could provide limitless opportunities for his on-reserve community of approximately 250 members and get Stellat’en young adults interested in completing the drone pilot program.

He recalled a drowning within the nearby river system, which is inaccessible by boat.

“If we had drone technology, we could have listed it off fairly quickly and scan the river system to see where he went in and where he was,” Michell said.

As a new season approaches, the chief cannot wait to see the project in action.

”It’s kind of like a fascination,” Michell said.

“You watch it on TV, and you always wonder how it’s going to work in real life, so I guess we’ll find out this spring.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

droneFirst Nationsnorthernbc

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months
Next story
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

Just Posted

Google is threatening to leave Australia over a proposed law. (File)
Liam’s Lowdown: COVID isn’t everything

It’s important to remember the disease isn’t everything

Tawnya Hewitt is the Human Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.(Submitted)
Revelstoke library hosting virtual event for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Information on careers in science and technology will also be available at the library

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID slows in Revelstoke to 2 new cases

Data is from Jan. 17 to 23

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

A new recreation and health centre has been proposed for Summerland. (Black Press file photo)
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

The En’owkin Centre, Theytus books and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) have announced the publication of four new children’s books entitled Follow the Water. (Theytus.com)
New Sylix children’s books teach kids about the eco-system

‘Follow the Water’ will be used to teach students in Kindergarten to Grade 5

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

Yellowhead Rail and Bridge (YRB) was out clearing snow along Highway 3b on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The inset shows the machine’s teeth. Photos courtesy of YRB
No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Highway 97 now clear after single-vehicle collision

Most Read