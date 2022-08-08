RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

Drowning at Swim Bay in Peachland

The incident happened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8

A man has drowned at a popular Peachland swimming spot.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

“Our deep and heartfelt condolences are with the family,” said Fortin. “Please let’s not speculate on how it happened, and let the experts do their job.”

The drowning happened the afternoon of Aug. 8. Details are still vague.

Capital News will update this story as more information becomes available.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganRCMPSwimming

Previous story
Do spiders sleep? Study suggests they may snooze like humans

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Tongue prints

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)
Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

A lottery ticket for the Aug. 5 Lotto Max competition matched all four Extra numbers, worth $500,000, and was purchased in Lake Country. (File photo)
Lake Country lottery ticket worth $500K

The Peach ice cream had become a major tourists attraction onto itself. But city staff awarded the license for the next three years to Alberta-based company. (The Peach Facebook) The Peach, on the shore of Okanagan Lake in Penticton, has become an iconic landmark of Penticton’s lakefront. (The Peach Facebook)
QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest