(File photo/Interior Health)

Drug making the rounds on Kelowna streets contaminated: IH

Health authority says ‘Down’ contains Fentanyl and other unknown substances.

A contaminated drug alert has been issued for Kelowna by Interior Health.

The drug is described as purple chunks with a chalky texture. It’s being sold under the name “Down.”

IH says it contains Fentanyl, BIH Benzodiazepines, and may contain carfentanil or other unknown substances.

According to the health authority, this substance has resulted in several drug poisonings in the last week, and there is a high risk of drug poisoning as well as long periods of unconsciousness.

The drug alert is in effect until Jan. 27.

IH recommends users take the following steps to prevent an overdose:

  • Get your drugs checked. Find locations at the Drug Checking website.
  • Avoid mixing.
  • Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS).
  • Start with a small amount.
  • Carry naloxone and know how to use it.
  • Get the LifeGuard App.
  • Call 211 or visit bc211 to find services near you

