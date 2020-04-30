(Contributed)

Drug seizure nets four arrests by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

UPDATE: 4:31 p.m.

Four people were arrested at Playa del Sol in Kelowna, Thursday afternoon, after police seized illicit drugs from a residence.

Officers searched the property in the 600-block of Cook Road after executing a warrant related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

According to Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP, three of the four people taken into custody were later released, however the fourth was held in custody pending a court appearance on an unrelated charge.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, as well as stolen property and a device believed to be a conducted energy weapon, commonly known as a ‘tazer’,” said Cpl. Stuart Smith.

———-

ORIGINAL:

A heavy police presence was noted outside Playa Del Sol resort in Kelowna earlier today.

Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP says the community safety unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation.

Four individuals were detained, and one man remains in police custody on unrelated charges.

RCMP did not reveal the circumstances of the incident.

