Drugs and firearms found with Kamloops search warrant

Four people were arrested at a house on Royal Avenue last night

Four people were arrested Friday night and multiple firearms and drugs were found after a search warrant was obtained for a residence on Royal Avenue in Kamloops.

On Jan. 12, the Kamloops RCMP Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of general duty members executed a search warrant at the residence which resulted in multiple arrests and seizure of firearms and drugs.

Those arrested were well-known to police, said the RCMP.

The RCMP obtained the following items:

• Five firearms – shotguns and rifles

• Two real-looking pellet guns

• Large amount of ammunition related to the seized guns

• 25 grams fentanyl/Heroin, 47 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of MDMA

• A large amount of stolen property, specifically tools and electronics

• Stolen 1986 Chevrolet Corvette located in garage.

One man, identified by police as a prolific offender, is in custody facing a number of charges related to the search. In the coming days, police will be sifting through the property seized, with the hope of returning the items to their rightful owners, said the RCMP.

