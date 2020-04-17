Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from downtown Kelowna residence

Seven people were taken into RCMP custody but were released without charge, pending further investigation

The Kelowna RCMP has seized illicit drugs, weapons and suspected stolen property from a residence in downtown Kelowna.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at the property on Morrison Avenue on April 16, in relation to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) from inside the residence,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers seized a variety of weapons and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles and electronics believed to be recovered stolen property.”

Seven individuals were subsequently taken into custody but were released without charge, pending further investigation. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

