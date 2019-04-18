Dryer fire forces evacuation of Vernon business

Fire crews are on scene of a dryer fire in Vernon

Black smoke could be seen rising from CamAm Pet Treats in Vernon, Thursday morning.

Fire crews were quick to the scene to extinguish what is believed to be a dryer fire.

READ MORE: Thieves bust down door to steal alcohol, a Samurai sword, and a violin

According to one of the employees black smoke came out of the drier when they opened it and staff was unable to extinguish the smoke.

About eight employees evacuated the building just after 9 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

READ MORE: France to hold daylong tribute to Notre Dame firefighters

BC Hydro is on scene assessing the damage. Emergency crews have blocked off Kosmina Road.

It’s unclear if the staff can return to work at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke roads and weather: periods of rain expected
Next story
100 years of success to be celebrated for Peachland Fall Fair

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 13

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

TSB makes two safety advisories in probe of fatal train derailment near Field

The train derailment killed three crew members on board

Liam’s Lowdown: The things we do for our parents

Our food may not be what we think it is

Revelstoke company to be on Dragons’ Den

The company will travel to Toronto in May to share their business idea to potential investors

Revelstoke roads and weather: periods of rain expected

Powder day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Big stories begin with small suitcase in upcoming festival

Shuswap-Okanagan storytellers to open up at Festival of Mini Theatre in Salmon Arm

Summerland reservoirs expected to fill, despite low snow levels

Snow measurements at two Summerland sites have been significantly lower than normal

Letter: Writer hopes Alberta will turn off the tap, teach B.C. a lesson

So glad to see Jason Kenney get elected in Alberta and hope… Continue reading

Federal government invests in Kelowna International Airport

The $840,000 is to promote tourism and trade between Kelowna and Saskatoon

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Most Read