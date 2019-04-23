Duck rescue: Kelowna men save ducklings from storm drain

Local retirees saved some local ducks from certain death.

Eight ducklings were saved from certain death and reunited with their harried mother thanks to the quick thinking of three Kelowna men.

Ron Howden, a retired principal, and Bob Skomedal, a retired RCMP officer, were out for their morning bike ride through the Balmoral retirement community where they live when they came upon the mother duck in distress.

It was around 7 a.m., said Skomedal, and the mother duck and four ducklings were “quacking away.”

“We thought it was maybe because we were biking by and she was upset,” said Skomedal.

They continued on their way and were back hour later. And where they left her, the mother duck was quacking even more loudly. At that point, however, she only had one duckling.

“Right where she was there was a storm drain, and when we looked down we could see these little ducklings swimming around,” he said, adding that they had been joined by neighbour Jake Schellenberg at that point.

READ MORE: DUCKS AND BEAVERS SHARE A MEAL

“The grate was lifted off and we realized the water was down too far — we couldn’t reach it with our arms,” he said.

“I fish a bit, and have a nice soft fishing net with a long handle. I was able to scoop them up carefully. And I believe there were eight down there and three of them had been there quite awhile.”

Howden said they were lucky to get them out when they did.

“The last three we got out had been in the water the longest,” he said. “They were in rough shape when we got them out and they couldn’t stand. We put them on the grass in a sunny spot.”

They shivered away while the mother duck and the other seven ducklings headed toward Munson pond.

A neighbour headed back toward the mama and its ducklings and tried to turn her attention to the ones that were left behind. At that point they all joined together.

It was a quick rescue, but both men are chuffed with the effort they made.

“You know, it feels pretty good,” said Skomedal.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island
Next story
Okanagan short story contest winners to be annouced at Milkcrate Records

Just Posted

Letter: Caribou recovery and the Section 80 application

There are three herds in our Revelstoke Planning Unit

Rain to continue for Revelstoke today

Road events from Drive BC as of 7:40 a.m.: Highway 1 east:… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for April 24

Jocelyn Doll Revelstoke Review Staff… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Love and communication

There have been a lot of tragedies and scandals in the last… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for April 22

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

Okanagan short story contest winners to be annouced at Milkcrate Records

The public reading is free and open to the public

Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

Salmon Arm couple suspect dog died after eating poisonous plant on hike

Beloved healthy English Springer Spaniel dies suddenly while hiking Shuswap trail

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

‘Significant changes’ coming for Okanagan River Channel tubing company

The Penticton Indian Band’s Coyote Cruises is seeking to grow its business in the coming years.

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

South Okanagan community bands together on social media after shootings

Many in Penticton have turned to social media to express their condolences

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Most Read