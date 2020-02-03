Dust advisory clouds over North Okanagan

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with Interior Health has issued a road dust advisory for Vernon because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation or dust suppression. Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations. This advisory is in effect until further notice.
The provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), averaged over 24 hours. 24-hour average PM10 concentrations as of Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. for Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8.
Vernon is often plagued with dust advisories in the spring, but this year’s first advisory comes a few days later than 2019’s, which was issued Jan. 29.
Coarse particulate matter refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters between 2.5 and 10 micrometers (μm). Together with fine particulate matter (airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 μm or less), these particles are referred to as PM10. Sources of PM10 contributing to this air quality episode include road dust from the emission of winter traction material along busy and dry road surfaces. PM10 can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size.
Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise near busy roads until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.
This air quality episode is caused by high levels of road dust, measured as PM10. Road dust is emitted into the air when traffic volumes are high and winter traction material is present on dry road surfaces.
