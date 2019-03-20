Women representing Utrecht’s Muslim community lay a wreath at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a shooting incident in a tram in Utrecht, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A gunman killed three people and wounded others on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht Monday March 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Dutch police and prosecutors on Wednesday were pursuing “every lead there is” and questioning two suspects to establish whether the deadly shooting on a tram in the central city of Utrecht was an act of terror.

Officers from a specialized arrest team detained a 40-year-old man in Utrecht on Tuesday and released two other men detained earlier, said police spokesman Joost Lanshage.

The alleged shooter, 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, remains in custody.

Prosecutors have until Friday to question the Turkey-born suspect before he must appear before an investigating judge who could extend his detention.

Monday morning’s attack saw a gunman opening fire on a tram in a residential neighbourhood, killing two men and a woman and seriously injuring three others.

Fearing more than one shooter was active, authorities locked down the city for hours — halting public transport and advising residents to stay indoors — until Tanis was arrested.

Prosecution spokesman Ties Kortmann said that the investigation was continuing into the motive of the suspects and into the possible involvement of the man arrested Tuesday.

“We are looking at the role of the new suspect,” he added. The suspect’s identity was not released.

Prosecutors have said they are seriously considering an extremist motive after finding a note in a suspected getaway car after the attack, and because of the nature of the shooting. They have not ruled out other possible motives.

“We are looking into every lead there is,” Lanshage said.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that investigations had not yet determined any relationship between the alleged shooter and the victims.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding initiative to pay for the funeral of one of the victims had already attracted nearly 60,000 euros ($68,000) by early Wednesday morning.

On a crowd-funding website, a neighbour of the 19-year-old woman killed in the attack appealed for donations saying the victim’s father “is not well off.”

“To prevent him having more financial concerns because of the unfair death of his daughter, I want to support him financially by collecting money,” wrote the neighbour, who was identified on the funding site as Martje Beniest-Kleppe.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband
Next story
Mueller’s most devoted fans anxiously await his report

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

Environement Canada forcasts sun, no clouds for Wednesday

Columbia Basin Trust funds two Revelstoke projects addressing social isolation

Increased programming to come from the Aboriginal Friendship Society and the Women’s Shelter Society

Traffic up on Highway 1 but accidents down

While roads are busier around Revelstoke, road accidents are declining according to government data

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four calls March 4-10

Revelstoke Search and Rescue reports their call outs to Emergency Management BC… Continue reading

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Tips on how to keep deer out of your garden

‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

Musicians gathered to discuss how to save Kelowna’s music scene

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

Most Read