Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested, say police

The Latest on a shooting in a tram in the Netherlands (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Utrecht’s police chief says the suspect in the deadly tram shooting in the Dutch city has been detained.

At the end of a news conference Monday evening in Utrecht, police chief Rob van Bree told reporters: “I just heard that the suspect we were hunting has been arrested.”

Further details were not immediately available.

___

6:25 p.m.

The father of the suspect in the Utrecht tram shooting says his son should be punished if he’s to blame.

Utrecht police released a photo of a 37-year-old man born in Turkey who they said was “associated with the incident.” The photo identified him as Gokmen Tanis.

Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded.

Mehmet Tanis, his father who lives in Turkey’s central Kayseri province, told the private Demiroren news agency that he hadn’t spoken to his son in 11 years. He says “if he did it, he should pay the penalty.”

Separately, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said the suspect’s relatives believe he shot at someone close to the family due to “family issues.”

___

4:45 p.m.

Police in Utrecht say they are reducing to five the number of people who were injured in a deadly shooting on a tram in the Dutch city.

Earlier, police said nine people had been wounded in the shooting on Monday.

The death toll of three in the shooting has not changed.

Dutch police announced the updated number of wounded in a tweet but did not immediately give a reason for changing the number.

Heavily armed police are now in a manhunt in the central Dutch city, searching for the suspect.

___

4:30 p.m.

The mayor of Utrecht has withdrawn advice issued earlier by his municipality for the city’s residents to stay indoors in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on a tram.

Mayor Jan van Zanen says in a video tweeted by the Utrecht municipality that the earlier advice to remain indoors was based on fears that shots had been fired at more than one location in the city.

He now says “that is not the case, as far as we know.”

Van Zanen says police are hunting for a suspect in the shooting that left three dead and nine injured. He says “there could be other suspects, we don’t know yet.”

___

3:10 p.m.

The mayor of the Dutch city of Utrecht says that three people have been killed in an attack on a tram and adds that a “terror motive” is the most plausible option.

Jan van Zanen also said that nine have been wounded, three of them seriously.

Van Zanen said that “we cannot exclude, even stronger, we assume a terror motive. Likely there is one attacker, but there could be more.”

Dutch authorities have named a 37-year-old Turkey-born man as linked to the tram shooting.

___

2:55 p.m.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that the Netherlands has been hit by an attack in Utrecht and that terrorism isn’t excluded, after one person was killed in a tram shooting along with an unknown number of wounded.

Rutte says that “our nation was hit by an attack in Utrecht. It is clear there were shots on tram passengers in Utrecht, that there are wounded,” without specifying how many. He said that “a terror motive is not excluded.”

Rutte said that throughout the nation, “there is a mix of disbelief and disgust.”

He said “if it is terror attack then we have only one answer: our nation, democracy must be stronger that fanaticism and violence.”

Dutch authorities have named a 37-year-old Turkey-born man as linked to the tram shooting.

___

2:30 p.m.

Dutch authorities have named a 37-year-old Turkey-born man as linked to the tram shooting in the central Dutch town of Utrecht.

Police showed the picture of a bearded man sitting on public transport and dressed in a dark blue top with a hood tucked in his neck. Police identified him as Gokmen Tanis.

It was the first image distributed of someone linked to the shooting. Police warned citizens not to approach the man but call authorities instead.

__

This item has been corrected to show that the spelling of Turkey-born man’s name is Gokmen, not Gokman.

___

1:30 p.m.

German police say they have upped surveillance on the country’s border with the Netherlands and are on the lookout for the gunman behind a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Heinrich Onstein, a spokesman for the federal police in the border state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told The Associated Press on Monday that additional police had been added to watch not only major highways, but also minor crossings as well as railway routes.

He says the federal police are in close contact with authorities in the Netherlands and have a description of the suspect.

He says initially German authorities were told to look out for a red Renault Clio compact sedan but now have been told it was found abandoned in Utrecht.

___

1:15 p.m.

Heavily armed anti-terror officers have gathered in front of an apartment block close to the scene of a deadly shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

Authorities say that a suspect is still on the run following the shooting late morning Monday in which one person was killed and police said multiple others were wounded.

From the tram scene, security officials have moved to a location some 200 metres away where they are awaiting further instructions.

Police said they were searching for the shooter “with all possible means.”

___

12:35 p.m.

The Dutch anti-terror co-ordinator has raised the threat alert to its highest level around the central Dutch town of Utrecht following the shooting incident on a tram in the city, with the shooter still on the run.

Anti-terror co-ordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg said in a statement that the “threat level has gone to 5, exclusively for the Utrecht province,” referring to the highest level.

“The culprit is still on the run. A terror motive cannot be excluded,” he said in a Twitter message. He called on citizens to closely follow the indications of the local police.

Dutch police say they are looking for a least one person who might have fled by car.

Spokesman Bernhard Jens did not exclude more people might be involved.

“We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible,” Jens said.

___

12:30 p.m.

Police have erected a white tent over an area where a body appears to be lying next to a tram following reports of a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Earlier, footage showed what appeared to be a body lying under a white blanket.

Police had said that there were “multiple” people wounded in the shooting Monday morning.

___

12:10 p.m.

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say they are investigating a shooting in a tram that left “multiple” people injured and are considering the possibility of a “terrorist motive.”

Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened Monday morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counterterror co-ordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.

There have been no reports yet of any suspects arrested.

___

11:40 a.m.

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say on Twitter that “multiple” people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighbourhood.

Utrecht police say that trauma helicopters were sent to the scene Monday and they are appealing to the public to stay away to allow first responders to do their work.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press

