Dwayne Voykin appointed as new fire chief in Revelstoke

He currently serves as the assistant fire chief

Dwayne Voykin has been hired as Revelstoke’s new fire chief. (Submitted)

The City of Revelstoke has hired Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Voykin as the new Fire Chief.

Voykin currently serves as the training officer and emergency program coordinator as well as the assistant fire chief.

Voykin has lived in Revelstoke for 25 years and has over 21 years experience with Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services: 10 as a volunteer firefighter and the past 11 as a career firefighter.

He enjoys spending time in and around Revelstoke with his wife Tammy and daughters Tori and Miya, and will strive to ensure the safety of the community.

“I am excited to take this next step in my career”, said Voykin. “I am looking forward to leading the great men and women at Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services”.

“We are very proud to have Dwayne as our new Fire Chief”, said Mayor Mark McKee.

Previous story
EMCON awarded new contract for maintaining highways in the Revelstoke area

Just Posted

Dwayne Voykin appointed as new fire chief in Revelstoke

He currently serves as the assistant fire chief

Revelstoke City Council sits for last meeting of the term

Cannabis business public review policy was discussed

EMCON awarded new contract for maintaining highways in the Revelstoke area

EMCON Services Inc. was once again rewarded the maintenance contract for the… Continue reading

Art in the Park projects featured in upcoming Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre Exhibition

The opening is this Friday

Revelstoke sawmill happy with new USMCA trade deal

Downie Timber Ltd. say they are pleased that Chapter 19 was retained

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Around the BCHL: Coquitlam Express for real and Trail trades Levi Glasman

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the junior A hockey world.

How to prevent ballot fraud attempts in B.C.’s mail-in referendum vote

Mail abandoned ballots back, contact Elections BC with concerns

Trudeau calls U.S. mail bombs ‘disturbing’, monitoring situation closely

Trudeau used his opening statement at an event today with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte to stress the importance of a free press to democracy

15th court action dismissed against B.C.’s Site C dam

West Moberly First Nation loses B.C. Supreme Court bid for injunction against B.C. Hydro’s project

Megyn Kelly absent from show following blackface comments

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on ‘Real Housewives of New York City’

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal B.C. logging train derailment

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members in 2017 crash

Girls face sexism as early as 10 years old: Girl Guides poll

Canadian girls reported being twice as likely than boys to see the brunt of gender inequality

Most Read