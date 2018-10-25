Dwayne Voykin appointed as new fire chief in Revelstoke

Dwayne Voykin has been hired as Revelstoke’s new fire chief. (Submitted)

He currently serves as the assistant fire chief

The City of Revelstoke has hired Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Voykin as the new Fire Chief.

Voykin currently serves as the training officer and emergency program coordinator as well as the assistant fire chief.

Voykin has lived in Revelstoke for 25 years and has over 21 years experience with Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services: 10 as a volunteer firefighter and the past 11 as a career firefighter.

He enjoys spending time in and around Revelstoke with his wife Tammy and daughters Tori and Miya, and will strive to ensure the safety of the community.

“I am excited to take this next step in my career”, said Voykin. “I am looking forward to leading the great men and women at Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services”.

“We are very proud to have Dwayne as our new Fire Chief”, said Mayor Mark McKee.