‘Dynamic and fluid’ arrest with police dogs closes Kelowna intersection

The suspect attempted to steal other vehicles before being arrested

A man was arrested and a stolen Honda was recovered after an incident involving police dogs unfolded at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Coronation Avenue in Kelowna at 6:12p.m. on Dec. 19.

A green Honda, which had been reported stolen from West Kelowna earlier in the day, was spotted by Kelowna RCMP.

The suspect made several other attempts to “jack” other vehicles before being arrested.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event, but thanks to the Kelowna RCMP General Duty and Police Dog Service, the arrest was conducted without injury to citizens or police officers.” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

As a result of the on-going investigation, the intersection of Gordon Dr. and Coronation Ave. is closed until further notice.

Due to the on-going investigation, at this time there will be no further information provided.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you witnessed this event and have not yet spoken to the RCMP or have dash camera recording, contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 referencing file number 2022-77853.

