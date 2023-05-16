Early morning fire doused in Lake Country

The blaze was found around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 16

An early morning fire was found in Lake Country on McCarthy Road, close to Beaver Lake Road. (Kane Brown/Facebook)

A small fire was found in Lake Country early Tuesday morning.

It was discovered on McCarthy Road, close to the Beaver Lake Road intersection at around 1 a.m. A Facebook comments states a small boom was heard from the blaze.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

Capital News has reached out to the fire department. More to come.

fireLake CountryOkanagan