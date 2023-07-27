Early morning Penticton car fire under investigation

The car was unattended when firefighters arrived on scene

A vehicle fire in the early hours of July 27 in Penticton is currently under investigation.

The car had been parked in the 1400 block of Government Street and was unattended when the fire started.

The Penticton Fire Department responded to the call at 4:55 a.m., extinguishing the blaze before it could spread.

Other nearby cars suffered damage from exposure to the fire.

The fire was located in the vehicles storage area, according to city spokesperson Shane Mills.

No one was injured and the fire is currently under investigation.

